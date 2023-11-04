FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sanofi Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 315.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after buying an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after buying an additional 2,794,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 756.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,263 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

