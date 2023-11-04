FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Boosted by Barrington Research

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Up 6.5 %

SIRI opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 91.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.