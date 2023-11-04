FY2023 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of several other reports. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Xylem stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

