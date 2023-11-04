FY2023 EPS Estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

