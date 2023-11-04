General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after buying an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.