Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Purchases £21,120 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Joe Vorih purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £21,120 ($25,699.68).

Shares of GEN opened at GBX 281 ($3.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.17 million, a PE ratio of 2,007.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Genuit Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

