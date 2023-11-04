Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) and NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Critical Analysis

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) and NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Graphic Packaging and NEXE Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging 1 2 7 1 2.73 NEXE Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Graphic Packaging’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Graphic Packaging is more favorable than NEXE Innovations.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging 7.14% 35.97% 7.99% NEXE Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graphic Packaging and NEXE Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Graphic Packaging and NEXE Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging $9.44 billion 0.72 $522.00 million $2.21 9.99 NEXE Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Graphic Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than NEXE Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Graphic Packaging beats NEXE Innovations on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors. It also offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK, CRB, and SBS, as well as other grades of paperboards that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the United States, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About NEXE Innovations

(Get Free Report)

NEXE Innovations Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

