Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires £152.49 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 39 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £152.49 ($185.56).

Great Portland Estates Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GPE stock opened at GBX 430.20 ($5.23) on Friday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 363.20 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 605.50 ($7.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -643.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 440.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

