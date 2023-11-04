Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,732,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

JPM stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $415.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

