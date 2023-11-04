HC Wainwright Comments on MiMedx Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.80. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.71 million, a PE ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.