Head-To-Head Analysis: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) versus Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bit Digital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.55, suggesting that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bit Digital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $32.30 million 5.92 -$105.30 million ($1.02) -2.27 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.71 $65.56 million $2.33 7.17

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -238.75% -79.37% -67.76% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 61.07% 18.07% 3.79%

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

