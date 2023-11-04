Head-To-Head Comparison: American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and American Axle & Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.30 -$93.93 million ($4.48) -0.93 American Axle & Manufacturing $5.80 billion 0.15 $64.30 million $0.36 20.10

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A American Axle & Manufacturing 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spruce Power and American Axle & Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.21%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -120.93% -10.31% -3.30% American Axle & Manufacturing 0.72% 6.07% 0.65%

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Spruce Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides range of products, such as engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles, as well as products for industrial markets. It operates across Brazil, China, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Poland, Romina, Scotland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, and United States of America. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

