Head-To-Head Comparison: SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) versus Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SeqLL and Barrett Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrett Business Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barrett Business Services has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than SeqLL.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $80,000.00 46.29 -$4.09 million ($16.40) -0.65 Barrett Business Services $1.05 billion 0.62 $47.27 million $6.91 14.11

This table compares SeqLL and Barrett Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. SeqLL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrett Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SeqLL has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and Barrett Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL N/A -124.09% -64.18% Barrett Business Services 4.47% 26.97% 7.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats SeqLL on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data. It provide solutions for various applications, such as biomarker discovery and diagnostic assay developments including laboratories associated with universities, scientific research centers, government institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the company has research and development agreement with U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation to evaluate and determine the forensic capabilities of direct RNA sequencing using tSMS platform; and research collaboration with True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc. performing tSMS on whole-blood RNA to identify transcripts associated with coronary artery disease. Further, it has collaboration agreement with The Bernstein Laboratory to address fundamental questions in chromatin biology and epigenetic regulation; The Ting Laboratory; The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine assisting in the development of new methods for chromatin interaction analysis in single nuclei, with single-molecule resolution; Weizmann Institute of Science for developed and applied innovative single-molecule technologies; and Tetracore, Inc. to provide with tSMS systems and onsite support. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

