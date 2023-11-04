Head to Head Contrast: Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY) and GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Get Free Report) and GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of GameStop shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of GameStop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Xxl Asa alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xxl Asa and GameStop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xxl Asa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GameStop $5.93 billion 0.71 -$313.10 million ($0.33) -42.06

Analyst Ratings

Xxl Asa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GameStop.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Xxl Asa and GameStop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xxl Asa 0 1 0 0 2.00 GameStop 1 0 0 0 1.00

GameStop has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 56.77%. Given GameStop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GameStop is more favorable than Xxl Asa.

Profitability

This table compares Xxl Asa and GameStop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xxl Asa N/A N/A N/A GameStop -1.72% -7.50% -3.11%

About Xxl Asa

(Get Free Report)

XXL ASA operates as a sports retailer. It offers sports equipment and sportswear for various sports, including running, football, golf, water sports, racket sports, and ice hockey; and fitness equipment, including treadmills and rowing machines, as well as food supplements and nutrition. The company also provides clothes for men, women, and children for baselayers, outerwear, casual wear, sportswear, and swimwear, as well as lifestyle shoes and winter shoes; outdoor and hunting products for fishing, wilderness living, and camping, such as tents, lavvos, sleeping bags, backpacks, cooking equipment as well as climbing gear; and hunting products, including firearms and ammunition, clothes, binoculars, optics, knives, and axes. In addition, it offers skis and ski accessories, such as shoes, poles, clothes, and other equipment for cross-country and downhill skiing, as well as snowboarding; high-end and everyday bikes comprising hybrid bikes, mountain bikes, city bikes, and electric bikes for children, women, and men; and bike equipment, such as helmets, shoes, spare parts, and clothes. Further, the company provides products that connect technology and sports/outdoor activities, including sport watches, action cameras, drones, GPS, earplugs and headphones, portable loudspeakers, sunglasses, pulse meters, power banks, and cycle computers. It operates stores in Norway, Sweden, and Finland, as well as e-commerce websites, such as xxl.no, xxl.se, xxl.fi, and xxl.dk. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads. It also sells collectibles comprising apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products for pop culture and technology enthusiasts, as well as engages in the digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. The company operates stores and ecommerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and pop culture themed stores that sell collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys, and other retail products under the Zing Pop Culture brand, as well as offers Game Informer magazine, a print and digital gaming publication. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Xxl Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xxl Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.