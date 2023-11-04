Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $34,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $2,231,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

KBWB opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.4053 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

