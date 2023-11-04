Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $49,000 in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ZTO opened at $24.57 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

