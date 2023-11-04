Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enovix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 93,118 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Enovix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,612,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovix stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.65. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.