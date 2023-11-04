Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $233.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $247.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

