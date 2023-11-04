HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HelloFresh Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $23.81 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

