HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on HelloFresh
HelloFresh Stock Performance
HelloFresh Company Profile
HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HelloFresh
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.