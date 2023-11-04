Heritage Commerce Corp Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $536.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

