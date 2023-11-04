Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $34.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:HESM opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,105,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,944,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.