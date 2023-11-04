Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hubbell worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.86.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

Hubbell stock opened at $281.88 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.