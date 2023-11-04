IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMG. Cormark cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.21.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.93 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$320.77 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

