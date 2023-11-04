Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q3 guidance at $0.01-$0.13 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ichor Stock Performance

ICHR opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $765.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. Ichor has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,552 shares of company stock worth $3,478,017. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after buying an additional 173,847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ichor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

