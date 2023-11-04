IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,220,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $195.21 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

Read Our Latest Report on IEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.