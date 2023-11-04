IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 5,104 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

