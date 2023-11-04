IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,458 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $207.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,345,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $3,235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,345,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,737,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,815,737. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

