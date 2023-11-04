IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,427,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,508,173. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

