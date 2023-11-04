IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average is $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

