IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,505,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.