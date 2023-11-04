IFP Advisors Inc Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

