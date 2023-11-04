IFP Advisors Inc Has $538,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after purchasing an additional 108,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 508,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,746,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,605,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after buying an additional 735,822 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $23.52 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

