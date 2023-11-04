IFP Advisors Inc Has $548,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.