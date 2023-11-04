IFP Advisors Inc Has $589,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Fiserv by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after purchasing an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

