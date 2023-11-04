IFP Advisors Inc Has $596,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

