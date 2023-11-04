IFP Advisors Inc Has $614,000 Stock Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $44.80 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $694.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

