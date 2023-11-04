IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of FDVV opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

