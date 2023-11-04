IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $75.47 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

