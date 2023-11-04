IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

