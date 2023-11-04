IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

ZI opened at $13.63 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

