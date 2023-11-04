IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,364 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMLFree Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.58% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $50.41 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $145.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

