IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,364 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.58% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:JSML opened at $50.41 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $145.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.