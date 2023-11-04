IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $68.37 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $95.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.93.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

