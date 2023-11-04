IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,363,870. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $243.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

