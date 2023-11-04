IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,368 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,126,000 after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,316,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PPA stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

