IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,647 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

