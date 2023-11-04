IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,117 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 29,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 101,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

