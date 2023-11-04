IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,178 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of HBI opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

