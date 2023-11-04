IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,023 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after buying an additional 1,717,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,409,000 after purchasing an additional 974,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Barclays dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

CHRW opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.17 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

