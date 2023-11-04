IFP Advisors Inc Sells 713 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

