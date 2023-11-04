IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,871 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

